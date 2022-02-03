VIG Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, VIG has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. VIG has a total market capitalization of $923,323.94 and $97.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000160 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000736 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,208,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

