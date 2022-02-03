Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,409,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,881. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $148.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.96.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

