Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CEO Sells $530,000.00 in Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of VFF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 481,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,752. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.94 million, a P/E ratio of -128.22 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79.
Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VFF. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Village Farms International from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.
