Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.79.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Village Farms International from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $452.04 million, a P/E ratio of -128.22 and a beta of 3.35.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

