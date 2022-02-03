VINchain (VIN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $222,849.00

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, VINchain has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $222,849.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

