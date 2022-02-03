Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Position Increased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397,543 shares during the quarter. Vipshop accounts for about 2.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Vipshop worth $101,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,674,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,745,000 after acquiring an additional 94,126 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vipshop by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,990,000 after buying an additional 2,470,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vipshop by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after buying an additional 4,797,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vipshop by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,256,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,867,000 after buying an additional 391,831 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIPS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.93. 37,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,452,532. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

