Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) were down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.16. Approximately 127,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 179,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $728,000.

