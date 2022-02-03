Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Cut by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,881 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $57,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after acquiring an additional 663,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after buying an additional 946,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after buying an additional 849,919 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,158 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $235.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.79. The firm has a market cap of $453.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

