Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,158 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $232.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $448.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.37 and its 200 day moving average is $221.79.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

