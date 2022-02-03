Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Raised by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.5% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 966,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $225,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,158. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE V traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,263,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.79. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $445.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

