Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Gap Up to $39.61

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.61, but opened at $41.40. Vista Outdoor shares last traded at $40.30, with a volume of 14,270 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Aegis increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Gottfredson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 16.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

