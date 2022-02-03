Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Gap Up to $39.61

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.61, but opened at $41.40. Vista Outdoor shares last traded at $40.30, with a volume of 14,270 shares.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Aegis increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.38.
In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Gottfredson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 16.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.
About Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
Recommended Story: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.