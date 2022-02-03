Vocera Communications (VCRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Vocera Communications to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $78.79 on Thursday. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $42,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $316,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,784 shares of company stock worth $2,484,785. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 7,248.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 40,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period.

VCRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

