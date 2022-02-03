Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Trading 0.7% Higher

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €44.00 ($49.44) and last traded at €43.60 ($48.99). 9,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.30 ($48.65).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($60.67) target price on Vossloh in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on Vossloh in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on Vossloh in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €53.67 ($60.30).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €44.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The company has a market cap of $765.80 million and a P/E ratio of 23.84.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

