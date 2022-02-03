Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) shares rose 12.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 19,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 24,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:VYYRF)

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in exploring and development of barite, iodine, and fullerene Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) minerals. It focuses in developing barium contrast radiographic suspension products for the pharmaceutical industry. The company was founded by Brent Willis on July 23, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.