Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 39.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Shares of Vroom stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $7.19. 210,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,282,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $896.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.62 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the second quarter valued at about $180,219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter valued at about $83,358,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vroom by 15.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,739 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vroom by 30.2% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,979 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vroom by 162.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,679,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,401 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

