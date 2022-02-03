Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,348,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,082 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.69% of Wabash National worth $126,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,943,000 after purchasing an additional 288,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 220,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 188,561 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Wabash National by 14.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,862,000 after buying an additional 163,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Wabash National in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $87,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $358,381. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $835.17 million, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Wabash National’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

