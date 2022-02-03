Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM)’s stock price traded down 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 774,409 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 401,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their target price on Wallbridge Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.50. The company has a market cap of C$261.59 million and a P/E ratio of -15.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.