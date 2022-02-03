Waltonchain One Day Volume Tops $2.32 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001466 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $42.13 million and $2.32 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,395,806 coins and its circulating supply is 78,674,774 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars.

