Wanchain (WAN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.86 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $77.32 million and $1.86 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00183111 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00029118 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.09 or 0.00381364 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00068688 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars.

