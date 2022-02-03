Warburg Research Analysts Give CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) a €138.00 Price Target

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) has been assigned a €138.00 ($155.06) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €164.00 ($184.27) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €126.00 ($141.57) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of ETR:CWC opened at €111.00 ($124.72) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $803.82 million and a PE ratio of 18.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €120.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €122.46. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.40 ($116.18) and a fifty-two week high of €138.40 ($155.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

