Warp Finance Market Cap Hits $966,635.01 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $966,635.01 and approximately $122,926.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $206.81 or 0.00554076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

