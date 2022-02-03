Warp Finance (WARP) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $787,443.92 and $108,745.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for $168.47 or 0.00458948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009463 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

