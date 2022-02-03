Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.47

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 2241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

HCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $202.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.