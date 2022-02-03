Watsco (WSO.B) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:WSO.B opened at $280.79 on Thursday. Watsco has a 52-week low of $139.00 and a 52-week high of $242.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.07 and a 200 day moving average of $289.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

