Watsco (WSO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:WSO opened at $281.50 on Thursday. Watsco has a one year low of $233.13 and a one year high of $318.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.19.

Get Watsco alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.83.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.