Watsco (WSO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:WSO opened at $281.50 on Thursday. Watsco has a one year low of $233.13 and a one year high of $318.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.19.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.
