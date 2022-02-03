Waves Enterprise Price Hits $0.14 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $525,237.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

