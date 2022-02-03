WazirX Price Up 13.8% Over Last Week (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $292.78 million and approximately $13.62 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00050624 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.42 or 0.07178411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,134.79 or 0.99897619 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00054521 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

