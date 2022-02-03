WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 19,107 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,107 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.1% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,847,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,525,100,000 after purchasing an additional 898,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $175.84 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.