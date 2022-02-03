WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.68-$1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.59. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.29-4.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.88.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $95.69. 1,925,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.23. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

