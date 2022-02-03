Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of MDC opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 138.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 49.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

