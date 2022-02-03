Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for B&M European Value Retail (BME)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON: BME) recently:

1/31/2022 – B&M European Value Retail had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 600 ($8.07) price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – B&M European Value Retail had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 550 ($7.39) to GBX 600 ($8.07). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – B&M European Value Retail had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 560 ($7.53) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – B&M European Value Retail had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 675 ($9.08) to GBX 685 ($9.21). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – B&M European Value Retail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 740 ($9.95) price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – B&M European Value Retail had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/10/2021 – B&M European Value Retail had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.74) price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – B&M European Value Retail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

BME traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) on Thursday, hitting GBX 573.40 ($7.71). 1,740,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,889. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 52 week low of GBX 500 ($6.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 651.40 ($8.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 13.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 607.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 589.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share. This represents a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.87), for a total transaction of £234,000,000 ($314,600,699.11).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

