Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for S&T (SANT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of S&T (ETR: SANT) in the last few weeks:

2/1/2022 – S&T was given a new €31.00 ($34.83) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….

1/26/2022 – S&T was given a new €31.00 ($34.83) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….

1/26/2022 – S&T was given a new €28.00 ($31.46) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/18/2022 – S&T was given a new €31.00 ($34.83) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….

1/17/2022 – S&T was given a new €32.00 ($35.96) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/17/2022 – S&T was given a new €29.00 ($32.58) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/10/2022 – S&T was given a new €31.00 ($34.83) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….

1/4/2022 – S&T was given a new €31.00 ($34.83) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

12/29/2021 – S&T was given a new €31.00 ($34.83) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

12/23/2021 – S&T was given a new €31.00 ($34.83) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

12/17/2021 – S&T was given a new €29.00 ($32.58) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/17/2021 – S&T was given a new €31.00 ($34.83) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Shares of SANT opened at €17.00 ($19.10) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €19.38. S&T AG has a one year low of €12.36 ($13.89) and a one year high of €24.20 ($27.19).

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

