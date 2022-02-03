Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Equinox Gold (EQX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN: EQX) in the last few weeks:

1/26/2022 – Equinox Gold was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/26/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$11.50.

1/26/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$12.50.

1/11/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$11.75.

1/7/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$12.50.

1/5/2022 – Equinox Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

12/23/2021 – Equinox Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

12/7/2021 – Equinox Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.78. 107,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,553. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.18. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 102.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the period. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

