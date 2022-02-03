Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 177.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,821 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of Weibo worth $9,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Weibo by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,534,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after acquiring an additional 948,100 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Weibo by 24.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,047,000 after purchasing an additional 456,799 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Weibo by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,747,000 after purchasing an additional 409,714 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Weibo by 1,873.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 371,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,619,000 after acquiring an additional 352,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 749.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 310,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,355,000 after buying an additional 274,209 shares during the period. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WB opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $607.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.79 million. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.58.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

