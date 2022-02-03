Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $58.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,723,180. The firm has a market cap of $226.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $58.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 53,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

