Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Lowered by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,563 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 6.2% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. M3F Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $18,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after buying an additional 120,189 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 71.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,730 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

NYSE WFC opened at $55.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.