Wells Fargo & Company Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $367.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $336.00 to $367.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Shares of SAIA stock traded down $7.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $291.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Saia has a twelve month low of $178.40 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.91.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saia will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Saia by 59.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

