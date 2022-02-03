Wells Fargo & Company Trims Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Target Price to $90.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HOLX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.55.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.94. The stock had a trading volume of 72,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,231. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.