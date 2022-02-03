West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,654 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $26,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $42,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of WST stock opened at $408.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

