Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) SVP Sells $58,600.00 in Stock

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $58,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WABC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.92. 1,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,650. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 39.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1,145.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

