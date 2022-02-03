Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.04

Shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.04 and traded as high as C$2.08. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 1,818,527 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$2.90 price objective on Western Forest Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$679.53 million and a PE ratio of 3.54.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$352.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 5.34%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

