Western Union (WU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Western Union (NYSE:WU) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Western Union to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Western Union to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Western Union stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.95. Western Union has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

WU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

