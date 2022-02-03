WEX (WEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WEX (NYSE:WEX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect WEX to post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WEX stock opened at $162.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.24 and a 200-day moving average of $162.63. WEX has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.54.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

