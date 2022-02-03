Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.53

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.53 and traded as low as $1.73. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 45,710 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHLR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 581,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.