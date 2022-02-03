Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.53

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.53 and traded as low as $1.73. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 45,710 shares.
Separately, TheStreet cut Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:WHLR)
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.
Recommended Story: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.