Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.94

Shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.94 and traded as low as $11.68. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 69,203 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Where Food Comes From from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFCF. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From in the 2nd quarter valued at about $656,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Where Food Comes From in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Where Food Comes From by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Where Food Comes From by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.

