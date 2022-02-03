WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Cap of $421.15 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $421.15 million and $6.30 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001514 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00023608 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00016419 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004375 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001442 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

