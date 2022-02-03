Widercoin Hits Market Capitalization of $25,601.20 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Widercoin has a total market cap of $25,601.20 and approximately $971.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Widercoin has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00050031 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.08 or 0.07075362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00055574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,720.11 or 0.99961414 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00055058 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

