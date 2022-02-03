William Blair Weighs in on Starbucks Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.61. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $93.79 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after buying an additional 462,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after buying an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

