Wilmington (LON:WIL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $246.00

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.31) and last traded at GBX 246 ($3.31), with a volume of 12 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($3.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 221.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 221.49. The company has a market capitalization of £215.48 million and a P/E ratio of -47.31.

About Wilmington (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

