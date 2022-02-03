Wing Finance Achieves Market Cap of $21.31 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for about $9.31 or 0.00025020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a market cap of $21.31 million and $1.64 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.67 or 0.07139314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00055534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,106.64 or 0.99755025 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054578 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,414,708 coins and its circulating supply is 2,289,708 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

